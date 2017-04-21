In case you wanted your limousine to look as menacing as a sport coupe, going for a wide body kit is a safe option – so if you ordered a 2017 Porsche Panamera you can also give Techart a call for the GrandGT conversion.

The widebody kit is 3.15-inches wider than the regular model at the back, and this small difference is visually impressive. Combine that with the 671 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid versions and here’s one great ride. Techart’s GrandGT body kit gets lots of inspiration from the 911 GT3, such as the front end’s new small outlet at the top like on Porsche’s sports coupe or the multi-section fascia. It’s not all for show, the company says the bigger intakes increase airflow to the intercoolers, while the carbon fiber hood saves weight.

Since we’re dealing with a wide body kit, the sedan width has surged 2 inches (50 millimeters) up front and a good 3.15 inches (80 mm) at the rear – though the dark color from the press shoot keeps the Panamera thoroughly understated. With such huge fenders, Techart has opted for 22-inch wheels with 285/30 tires in front and 335/25 at the back. The design is completed with the rear diffuser with carbon fiber accents and the fixed rear spoiler on the trunk lid.