Elon Musk, the well-known entrepreneur, billionaire, Tesla co-founder and CEO, as well as Twitter evangelist, has spilled the beans on two upcoming model introductions.

The news are pouring from Tesla’s direction – we know the Model 3 final reveal is just around the corner – and now the boss has announced in his usual way – via Twitter – when the next models in the lineup will get presented. First of all, it turns out the next big reveal is not the semi-confirmed Model Y crossover based on the Model 3, but the all-electric semi-truck, which was announced by the company last year. Now it turns out the first introduction – possibly in concept form – will take place in mere months, as in September 2017. So, Tesla is seemingly keeping itself busy – in June we should have the Model 3, then in September the semi-truck.

While having an electric semi-truck in its portfolio is seriously “big stuff” – pun intended – the other reveal is of even more interest for regular consumers. Tesla has again committed to introducing a long-desired pick-up truck for the mainstream market – and according to Tesla’s CEO tweet, we’re only waiting another 18 to 24 months. “In addition to consumer vehicles, there are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport. Both are in the early stages of development at Tesla and should be ready for unveiling next year,” read the declaration of intention for both models issued last summer during Tesla’s conference for Master Plan Part Deux.

Via Elon Musk / Twitter