The Tesla Roadster is making a comeback as a second-generation electric sports car, though it will only be available starting around 2020 – along with specifications that seem right for the implied period.

Elon Musk is taking a break from the troubled production of the Tesla Model 3 to wow everyone with this great-looking second-generation Tesla Roadster, unveiled immediately after the official reveal of the Tesla Semi long-hauler. It’s coming 2020 and performance is entirely befitting of the make that has such fast sedans – and these are just preliminary details. So, let’s start with the hard figures, and you’d better sit down, because this trumps even those of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, an exclusive track hypercar. First off, torque is… well, at 7,376 pound-feet of torque – that’s 10,000 Nm, and it seems we’re not doing any typo. Next up, it’s going to allegedly become the quickest production car in the world, accelerating to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 1.9 seconds…

And yes, Tesla has more such figures to live up to…hopefully. It’s going to take just 4.2 seconds to reach 100 mph, and then a maximum speed of 250+ mph (over 400 kph) is possible. Drag enthusiasts have a new object of adoration, with the quarter mile done in 8.8 seconds, faster than any other production car today. And we’re not running out of steam here, because there’s 620 miles of highway range. More so, Elon – visionary or a fool, time will tell – has said the figures are preliminary for the prototype, meaning the series production cars might be even better (we wonder how). The Roadster also comes with all-wheel drive and prices that are not that stratospheric – $50,000 for the reservation, $200,000 base price or $250,000, for the limited-edition of 1000 units of the Founders Series. The Roadster works the magic with three electric motors and a huge 250-kilowatt-hour battery.