Anyone looking to snatch the most expensive new BMW your hard earned money can buy look no further – the very first M Performance 7 Series fits the bill, perfectly.

Since it’s the flagship model – and fans will also treat it as it were an M7 – BMW has treated the model to an extensive gallery and numerous videos, maybe to sweeten the deal. And it’s a pretty big one – as the model costs $153,800 MSRP in the United States and €168,090 at home in Germany, the most for any BMW to date.

This M7 with a different name has a huge biturbo 6.6-liter V12 engine under the hood churning out 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to a rear-happy AWD system. It will power up to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.7 seconds and reach an electronically-controlled 155 mph (250 km/h). But there’s even a solution to speeding past Autobahn racers – the optional M Driver’s Package that takes the limiter to 189 mph (305 km/h).

The M760Li is, as the name implies, a long wheelbase 7 Series, and there’s even an optional Excellence version that replaces the M aerodynamic package with a silver kidney grille, additional chrome accents, and wood inlays for the steering wheel. Also the Cerium Grey matte 20-inch wheels have been swapped with others with a W-spoke design and a shiny high-gloss polished finish.