The World Car Awards, the traditional bearers of the World Car of the Year accolade, have announced their finalists for the main category, as well as the string of other divisions – such as luxury, performance, green, urban and design.

The winners will be presented to the world during the New York Auto Show on April 13. The nominees for the main category are: Audi A5/S5 Coupe, Audi Q2, Audi Q5, Fiat 124 Spyder, Honda Civic, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda CX-9, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota C-HR and the VW Tiguan. For the World Luxury Car we have the Bentley Bentayga, BMW 5 Series, Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz E Class and the Volvo S/V90. This will be the first year where a World Urban Car will be selected, among the nominees: BMW i3, Citroen C3, Ford Ka+, Smart ForTwo Cabrio and the Suzuki Ignis.

The potential award winners for the 2017 World Performance Car are the Aston martin DB11, Audi R8 Spyder, Honda/ Acura NSX, McLaren 570S and the Porsche Boxster/ Cayman. Interestingly enough, the 2017 World Green Car lineup has no European entry: Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, Hyundai Ioniq, Tesla Model X and the Toyota Prius Prime. Last, but not least, the five finalists for 2017 World Car Design of the Year are: Audi A5 Coupe, Jaguar F-Pace, Mazda CX-9, Mercedes-Benz S Class Cabriolet and the Toyota C-HR. No less than 75 international automotive journalists will vote, while the Design honor will have six styling experts as the judges.