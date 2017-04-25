You might have heard about Tesla’s Powerwall – essentially a battery acting as a home energy storage unit – but we’re almost sure you didn’t know Mercedes was competing the American manufacturer in this field.

Well, it turns out Mercedes-Benz Energy GmbH has been charged (yes, pun intended) of selling and distributing energy storage systems. Production takes place in Germany by Accuomotive, a wholly owned Daimler subsidiary – following an investment of about 500 million euros in the production facility located in Kamenz. The energy storage units were initially developed for automotive operation processes, but now the lithium-ion battery packs are also available for homeowners. The first customers getting them are those from UK and there are different energy solutions with up to eight battery modules.

The largest available pack has a maximum capacity of 20 kWh – and it’s the same technology put to good use in Mercedes’ road-going plug-in hybrids and EVs sold since 2012. In this application it is directed to homeowners who have their own solar energy systems, offering them a way to store extra power “with virtually no losses.” There’s even an encompassing home electricity generation product – made out of a photovoltaic (solar) system, an energy management system, a battery inverter — and the storage unit, of course.