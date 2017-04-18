As is traditional, Ward’s Auto has come up with the annual 10 best interiors – 2017 edition. The publication, as always, selects the best cabins, with a wide variety for everyone to find its perfect fit.

Let’s kick off by telling you the exact winners, which are here in alphabetical order: Alfa Romeo Giulia, Bentley Bentayga, Buick LaCrosse, Honda CR-V, Lexus LC 500, Lincoln Continental, Maserati Levante, Mazda CX-9, Mini Countryman and the Subaru Impreza. So, in case you have loads to spend – or on the contrary – there is something for everyone, from the $29,260 Subaru Impreza, to the $278,000 Bentley Bentayga. There are of course, interesting first time choices – such as the Maserati Levante, Buick LaCrosse, and Lincoln Continental, alongside the usual suspects – Honda or Lexus.

“We strive every year to compile a list that is diverse, representing as many segments and price points as possible,” says Senior Content Director Drew Winter. “The fact that seven brands are receiving their first Wards 10 Best Interiors trophies is a testament to the advances made across the entire auto industry.” By the way, of the ten choices, just three have been selected prior as well – Lexus, Honda, and Mazda – while the seven other brands appear for the first time. The award has been out for seven years now – and Alfa Romeo, Bentley, Buick, Lincoln, Maserati, Mini, and Subaru are here for the first time.