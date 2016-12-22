The Japanese automotive giant seems to have taken a liking to the “x” letter, because the brethren of the Peugeot 108 and Citroën C1 is getting two new variants nicknamed “x-press” and “x-style.”

In fact, the second-gen Aygo gets the “X” motif not just in the denomination, but also in terms of design, with the front end cues depicting a large “X” painted in black for the “x-press” and in grey for the “x-style.” Selecting the 2017 Aygo x-press will get owners contrasting red accents for the roof, side sills, front bumper, and at the back for the diffuser. The red accents are mixed with one of four shades – White Flash, Electro Grey, Bold Black, and Silver Splash. For the Aygo x-press there are also other standard amenities such as glossy black 15-inch wheels, automatic headlights, and rear privacy glass, as well as color-coordinated side mirror caps and door handles. The revisions inside include a matching look for the instrument panel, black air vent surrounds, black style for the center console and gear shift as well as a standard x-touch infotainment system and automatic air conditioning.

Choose instead the Aygo x-style and the red accents disappear in favor of grey or silver ones, depending on the color selection. Front fog lamps and a reversing camera are standard, alongside heated mirrors with electric adjustment, LED daytime running lights and electric front windows. Inside there’s a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver’s seat – and both models can become safer through the additional – at an optional cost – Toyota Safety Sense package with lane departure alert, automatic emergency braking, and a pre-collision system. The Aygo duet is available in the United Kingdom starting January at prices of £11,935 for the five-speed manual and £12,635 if you want the x-shift automatic transmission.