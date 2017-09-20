The rumored Toyota sports car range has become a reality at home in Japan, and will gradually be rolled out across overseas markets as well, but so far fans are heartbroken because the Supra wasn’t there as well.

The Japanese automaker is introducing a new “GR” series at home in Japan with a three-tier roster for the performance models in the range – topped by the “GRMN” models, and joined by the mid-level GR and entry-level “GR Sport.” And even owners of standard models are able to join the party – because the maker is also premiering “GR Parts”, components readily available to tune their cars. At least the GR series is comprehensive – you start at the very bottom with the Vitz GRMN, which is the local version of the European Yaris GRMN, go through even the Prius hybrid and reach as far as the Harrier SUV or Noah MPV.

Naturally the best fit for the GR derivation is the 86 coupe, which is treated to new aero components, Sachs shock absorbers, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and larger brake calipers. The interior is adorned with Recaro seats and a smaller steering wheel. Our favorite is the Vitz GRMN, packing the supercharged 1.8-liter gasoline engine good for 209 horsepower (156 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters). The special treatment includes BBS forged aluminum wheels, an LSD, and a slightly more aggressive body kit, along with sporty seats and the smaller steering wheel. The GR series first arrives in Japan, with a gradual rollout in other regions – along with new “GR Garage” shops acting as regional bases for Toyota Gazoo Racing.