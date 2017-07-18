We didn’t know Europeans looking for a classic sports car or a subcompact crossover were also fans of the matte wrap current, but it seems Toyota is well aware of that aspect.

Which is probably why the Japanese automaker is saving the trouble of locating a matte wrap professional fitment studio by delivering the unique finish from the factory, if the client is willing to spend € 1,850. The matt finish has been a popular choice for the aftermarket community for years, and the current has also reached out inside the traditional OEM – BMW back in 2013 was among the first to deliver such a unique finish on the Frozen M3. Now Toyota is joining the party with its take on the new C-HR and not so new 86 sports car. The matte option comes from the “Style Selection” equipment line, with C-HR owners having the choice of no less than four matte finishes: Metalstream Gray Metallic, Titanium Blue Metallic, Nova White Metallic, and Marlingrau Metallic.

In addition, the A and C pillars, side mirrors, roof, and rear spoiler get a contrasting onyx black accent lacquer. If you pay another €140 you can have a contrasting matte finish on all of those body panels. The GT86 gets six unique matte finishes, including Coffee Brown Matte, Bold Black Matte, Metal Gray Matte, Ice Silver Matte, Frosted Blue Matte, and Mamba Green Matte. The finish for the coupe is priced above the one on the SUV – €1,890, and you can add another €120 to have the rear spoiler finished as well.