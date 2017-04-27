The refreshed 2017 Kia Cadenza has managed to snatch the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, though its headlights almost made it lose the prestigious accolade.

The Cadenza actually had very good crash test results and accident prevention systems, and even aced the difficult small overlap front evaluation – the sedan kept the driver’s space in place, the airbags and seatbelts worked well and the sensors “showed a low risk of significant injuries,” according to IIHS. The Cadenza also has an optional front crash prevention system that earned a Superior rating for itself – avoiding collisions from both 12 and 25 miles per hour – and this forward collision warning is also compliant with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standard.

The one low point on the scoreboard proved to be the sedan’s headlights – and this is a constant among automakers since the IIHS has introduced this criterion as well. The base Premium trim level’s halogen lights were inadequate on low beam, while the high beams were a bit better. LED lights become standard on the Limited and Technology trims, getting an Acceptable rating. IIHS awards the Top Safety Pick+ rating to vehicles scoring Good in five crash tests, the model needs a front crash prevention system that rates Advanced or Superior and headlights getting an overall Good or Acceptable rating.