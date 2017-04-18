The new generation BMW 7 Series has been out for some time, the new Lexus LS just made the show round and the facelifted S Class is just about ready to premiere – so Audi decided they should make their presence felt as well.

The Ingolstadt-based automaker, true to its credo, is giving the flagship a full technological upgrade – and they decided to tease us to its upcoming arrival by showing a “naked” version – stripped of the design to the bare essential, predominantly aluminum-made components. It’s actually better this way – most likely the design is no going to be something to write home about. The company says 58 percent of the body’s underpinnings are made of the lightweight material, but the fullsize sedan also has lots of other materials to discuss – steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP).

One of the teasers also talks about the more spacious rear compartment with 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) of extra knee room, an additional 14 mm (0.5 inches) of headroom – while the A8 has also gained a flagship grade 36-mm (1.4-inch) stretch at the door cutouts. The new body structure will make the new executive sedan stiffer than before, because it “surpasses the excellent values of its predecessor by a factor of about one fourth.” The styling is also “new” and comes in line with the Prologue concepts – and will also trickle down to the A7 and A6 afterwards.