There are mere months until BMW takes the wraps off its shiny new generation of the X3 crossover, so it’s only fitting that the German company is doing final testing at the Nürburgring where brands are all crazy about lap records.

This year has been indeed fantastic for the Nordschleife, with new records both for production cars and front-wheel-drive production models – aka the Huracan Performante and the Honda Civic Type R. By the way, the X1 will not go for the latter’s place even though it has been developed from now on the front wheel drive architecture shared with the Mini models. The X3 meanwhile will remain a rear-drive affair – when not selecting the AWD configuration, of course.

Design wise, as the spy footage shows, we should expect another case of evolution not revolution, but under the metal there will be more of the latter. That’s because the engineers have used an intense regime to reportedly drop 100 kilograms (220 pounds) compared to the current generation, despite the dimensional increases. This is because the X3 now uses the company’s flexible CLAR architecture, and they’re running up and down the 73 turns (33 left, 40 right) of the Nurburgring in preparation for the first ever M version of the X3, set to arrive later after the model’s introduction.