The all-new, third-generation Hyundai i30 hasn’t been around for long, but it’s already growing beyond its predecessor – with the high performance i30 N – and also with the all-new, first ever Fastback.

The new body style is here to compliment the range made out of the regular compact hatchback, the more practical Tourer station wagon and the arguably hardcore i30 N hot hatch. The Hyundai i30 Fastback was actually introduced at the same time as its sporty derivative, and it’s in its own a bit livelier than the regular model. That’s because it has a lower stance owed to the 30 millimeters (1.2 inches) reduced height, and also brings the popular four-door coupe concept to the masses with its sloping roofline. This unique teardrop shape is actually making the compact i30 one-of-a-kind in its segment and price range, and also comes with added panache, such as the integrated spoiler or the more dynamic stance for the front bumper.

There are also new alloys, along with twelve different color options, including three bespoke pearl tones – and inside owners can even specify a fancy Merlot Red. To warrant the design changes, the Fastback also gets a reworked suspension intent on reducing body roll during maneuvers, but powertrain choices make it available for everyone. There’s a gasoline 1.0-liter, three-cylinder turbo with 118 hp and a more potent 1.4-liter 138-hp unit with four cylinders on the gasoline side, with six-speed manual or seven-speed dual clutch automatic for the bigger engine. Diesel fans haven’t been left out, with the 1.6-liter diesel engine seen in traditional 108 hp or 134 hp configurations, with both transmission choices.