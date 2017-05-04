The Japanese automaker has been trying to show off more individuality in its designs lately, just like parent company Toyota – and while matters of the heart and of styling are always subjective, we can all agree that their latest projects do stand out.

Take the new LC 500 flagship coupe, which is being set for prime time by the company via a new commercial campaign, which presents both the gasoline and its hybrid brother – and we even have the first spot ready and waiting for presentation. Called “Feats of Amazing”, it comes to remind us of the model’s almost perfect weight distribution and the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine linked to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. We’re not sure how the car balances on that tip given the sheer weight – it tips the scales at 4,280 pounds (1,941 kilograms), so it should sink right about immediately.

Oh well, at least the 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound feet (540 Newton meters) of torque is not CGI, and even with no turbo to help it still manages to sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in a good 4.4 seconds. The all-digital instrument cluster will then top out at an electronically governed 168 mph (270 kph). The new ad also comes immediately after the series’ introduction in the US via the online configurator, with the LC 500 kicking off at $92,995 whereas the LC 500h costs at least $97,505.