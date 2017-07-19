The relationship between Audi and Marvel Studios is apparently one that didn’t end in locking “marriage”, because Lexus has seemingly snatched the prime-time apparition for the 2018 LC in the upcoming Black Panther movie.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming movie that saw the return to roots of the super hero but also the return of the titular character to Marvel in a deal with Sony prominently starred an Audi – the all-new A8 limousine, and that was kind of logical because Iron Man – Tony Stark – has had a long-lasting affair with products from the brand. Now about half way around the planet, the movie that will see wide release in theaters on February 16th, 2018, will see movie star Chadwick Boseman ready to take up the mantle of T’Challa / Black Panther, probably immediately after the events from Captain America: Civil War.

Lexus has been quite mysterious about the deal, not releasing too many details – but we do get to see the hero riding like he should – atop the roof of the Lexus’ flagship sports car instead of the driver’s seat like anyone else. It seems Lexus has also been blessed by Marvel Custom Solutions with an original graphic novel, written by Fabian Nicieza, the comic features cover art by Scott “Rahzzah” Wilson and Szymon Kudranski. The story – if anyone cares (remember the comic for the Guardians of the Galaxy?!) should see the “balance between human and machine” as the LC 500 helps Black Panther fight against an iconic villain.