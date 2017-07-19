The new reincarnation of the Nissan Navara and Renault Alaskan is targeting everyone, from landlords to farmers and villa dwellers, to business owners or contractors and even families.

While the donor models will be catering to the mainstream part of the pickup market, the “Mercedes among pickups” as the X-Class is being showcased in the company’s release is going to fight with the VW Amarok, another workhorse that has premium aspirations. The X-Class is being offered in three separate versions – Pure, Progressive, and Power. The first one is the base version we already talked about, tailored for building contractors that like to impress the clients but still get down to business when needed. Steel wheels and rugged looks are part of the base price.

The Progressive is the middle trim, pictured in the gallery as the yellow version with added comfort and amenities – while the Power is the flagship trim in white that has everything, from leather upholstery to the larger screen for the infotainment system. It also adds chromed bumpers, electrically adjustable seats, and an optional Style Package. Technical details include LED headlights with six light-emitting diodes in each cluster, optional 360-degree camera and lots of accessories. First markets are Europe, Australia, and South, with production happening at Nissan’s plant in Barcelona – Latin America will get it from Renault’s factory in Argentina starting in 2019.