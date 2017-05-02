The Ingolstadt-based automaker is expecting to set new benchmarks (certainly not in terms of design, though) in the luxury sedan class with the arrival of the new generation A8, and it’s already with its sights set on the flagship S8 version.

With what Audi calls a new design language, the A8 is expected to arrive officially in front of the public on July 11 in Barcelona. The sporty S8 is possibly a part of the reveal equation, but Audi might also hold it for a while to ramp up expectations. This means it could be presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show with first deliveries late this year or at the start of 2018. The hotter fullsize sedan is of course undergoing final testing – and that also includes power laps in full prototype camouflage at the Nürburgring. While the body panels seem to be taken directly from the A8, the quad exhaust setup and lower suspension with sporty setup gave it away as the S8.

There’s lots of camouflage, but we can still spot some of the differences compared to the current S8 – for example the back will get interconnected taillights, which for many will be the biggest giveaway when trying to set the new and old A8 apart. The new S8 is also an Audi Sport development, complete with what might be a biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine – we might get slightly enhanced figures compared to the current S8’s 520 horsepower (382 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque.