We’re quickly approaching the end of the prototype testing period for the new generation CLS, the larger and more stylish brother of the latest E Class limousine.

The CLS seen here is using the full production body and lights – meaning we’re ready to see the company end its test cycle, so the third generation of the model might be appearing this year – the Frankfurt Motor Show is a safe bet. The Mercedes range will of course see it fit nicely in between the E Class and recently facelifted S Class flagship. It’s of course going to look a tad sleeker than the donor E series, and it will also warrant its price hike with a longer wheelbase and more interior space.

As far as we can tell, unfortunately Mercedes is again playing it safe with an evolutionary styling choice – though we’ll do have to wait and see if that’s the case when the wraps come off. With its E Class roots we can safely assume the CLS is going to feature the powertrain options. Reports are also speaking of a new Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 using a new turbocharged inline-six 3.0-liter engine and an electric motor for a hybridized performance setup of around 500 horsepower.