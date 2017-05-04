Mere months ago, at the Geneva Motor Show, Land Rover showed how good coupe-SUVs can really look if a talented set of designers will do the work – sorry BMW and Mercedes.

Now we’re already seeing prototypes camouflaged at the Nürburgring putting through its paces the very hot SVR version – and by the looks of it, the Velar might have all it needs to beat the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S on the famed German circuit for a shot at the SUV record. There’s something off about the test car – there are no flush door handles like in the regular Velar – even though the production version has electric motors for them that can handle four millimeters of ice – and now we’re really getting into the summer mood.

Naturally, we have a fully covered prototype for the obvious reason – the SVR is bringing an additional, aggressive and aerodynamically enhanced, set of styling cues. In addition, it should also pack the usual suspects – custom big wheels, larger brakes, as well as fully adapted chassis for power laps. Under the hood the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine from the Range Rover SVR should pack the regular 550 hp & 502 lb-ft of torque. Of course, the Range Rover Velar is not the only hot crossover being prepared by the company – as the Jaguar brand is also looking to get the SVR moniker on the F-Pace.