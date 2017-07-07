The spectacular Pagani Zonda may very well have been retired to greener pastures – and hopefully next to famous tracks – but seeing it at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed certainly never gets old.

The Zonda, exactly 18 years-old since it was first presented, has matured gracefully – and some still miss it even years after being replaced by the Arguably better in every respect Huayra back in 2012. But of course, that doesn’t mean the Zonda won’t attract lots of envious looks while having fun on the iconic hillclimb of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This particular example was not the only one in attendance, but it’s quite unique – a one-off Zonda 760 Oliver Evolution that was actually manufactured in 2016, which is quite some time after regular production ended.

It came with a bespoke rear spoiler engineered for incredible downforce, and tested extensively by Toyota factory driver and GT500 champion Akira Lida on Fuji Speedway. The Zonda 760 Oliver Edition went up the 1.16-mile (1.86-kilometer) road course, gracefully making use of its 750-horsepower (559-kilowatt) V12. Next to the Zonda, the local Pagani division also showcased for the first time at Goodwood the latest incarnation of the company – the Huayra BC, with its 764 hp (569 kW) engine and 2,685-pound (1,218-kilogram) body.