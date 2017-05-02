The second-generation Cayenne has already passed the mid lifecycle point for some time, so Porsche is looking to attract attention to it before the eventual third generation comes to replace it.

Fortunately, they’re not doing it with a stupid promo. Nope, they’re doing it with a huge promo. It all started back more than a decade ago when a VW Touareg V10 TDI pulled an impressive 155 ton Boeing 747. It was bested by a Nissan Patrol after successfully towing a 170-ton cargo plan. Now the VW Group is taking back the title after a regular – unmodified – Porsche Cayenne S Diesel pulled a huge 285-ton aircraft. The difference is the Porsche SUV went for the largest airliner in the world – the Airbus A380, with no assistance other than a special towing attachment fitted to the vehicle’s standard tow bar.

It’s almost incredible – the torque and grip needed for this feat – the biturbo 4.1-liter V8 engine has 85 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and a crazy 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, and can now count on the new Guinness World Records title for heaviest aircraft pulled by a production car. With the assistance of Air France, they used the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport where the Cayenne S Diesel pulled the 73-meter Air France Airbus A380 weighing an impressive 285 tons, which is 115 tons more than what the Patrol achieved. And by the way, Porsche also successfully repeated the quest by using the Cayenne Turbo S – the gasoline version is the fastest SUV at the Nurburgring track thanks to the biturbo 4.8-liter V8 with 570 hp (419 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).



