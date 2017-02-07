The troubled Italian automaker is looking for recognition in America and it’s sparing no expense to show it’s back – FCA spent almost $25 million during the Big Game to show off the new Giulia.

For Super Bowl 51 Alfa Romeo made a surprise apparition and had not one but three commercials for the new Giulia sedan – “Riding Dragons,” “Dear Predictable,” and “Mozzafiato.” The ads of course played the sentimental tone, showcasing an array of classic Alfa Romeo vehicles, as the brand does have a huge heritage – and in turn showcased the prowess of the new flagship Giulia Quadrifoglio, the current record holder for production four doors on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The first ad was run during the first quarter, with the other two following later in the game.

With “Riding Dragons” and “Dear Predictable” at one minute each and the third one a shorter 30-second unit, and at an estimated cost of $5 million per 30-second ad, its parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles must have spent somewhere in the region of $25 million on the three spots. These are part of the marketing effort to reposition Alfa Romeo as a luxury sports brand in the US, where it will also have the new Stelvio SUV soon.