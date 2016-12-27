While the model caught on camera here wears S4 badges, we’re pretty sure that Santa’ actually stuffed the internals with RS 4 parts for the generational change – which also involves losing the naturally-aspirated V8.

The elegant hardcore design has been sacrificed on the altar of economy and instead the RS4 model will be treated to Porsche’s brand new V6 twin-turbo engine coming from the Panamera – according to the rumor mill. In the second generation Panamera, the engine churns out 440 HP and 550 Nm (406 lb-Ft) – but rumors are painting an even prettier picture of more than 450 hp, and some are so optimistic as to cite 500 hp. Another thing to consider about the next RS4 is that it will seemingly be much lighter than its predecessor – which should increase fuel economy and also improve handling.

This means the new RS4 Avant is going to be even faster – and we’re expecting the model to debut sometimes during 2017 – either in spring or autumn, after coming out of the development hell that includes, as we can see, some freshly quick laps on the Nurburgring. There are things to consider – such as the improvised fenders or the two twin exhaust pipes, which go out of Audi’s tradition of slapping oval exhaust tips to its RS models.

