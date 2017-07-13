Next year we’re getting the revived 8 Series from BMW, so the manufacturer isn’t sitting idle and it’s extensively testing all around the world the pre-production prototypes.

The example caught here was doing its thing on the Nurburgring Nordschleife and even a few drops of rain weren’t going to stand in the way of engineers coming up with the Excel spreadsheets. The video also shows a bit of the “monster growl” coming from the 8 Series exhaust’ as it made its way through a roundabout. By the way, the mule delivers a good look of the front end – which has a five-opening design, with the same kidney grille – connected – as seen on the prototype. At the rear, the edgy exhaust also looks neatly integrated into the bumper assembly.

BMW hasn’t been too straightforward with what powered the concept 8 Series, only saying it will support anything from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder to a biturbo 6.6-liter V12. In our view, the former option would most likely come bundled with some form of electrification for an 8 Series e plug in hybrid version, while a good intermediate choice would most likely come in the form of the M5’s 600-horsepower (441-kilowatt) 4.4-liter biturbo V8. We can also safely bet the new and very high-tech xDrive all-wheel-drive system with RWD mode would also be a proper choice for the flagship coupe that will fight it out with the Mercedes S Class Coupe and the Lexus LC500.