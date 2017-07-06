Part of the TopClass 500, the all-new coach bus is also premiering new features in the bus and coach segment – including the company’s Active Brake Assist 4 and Sideguard Assist.

The premium brand’s new double-decker is going to make our scenic tours both more comfortable and safer thanks to a bevy of new features coming from the Daimler Group – LED headlamps, the emergency braking system ActiveBrake Assist 4 (ABA 4), coming with pedestrian detection with automatic braking response. The S 531 DT also for the first time has the Sideguard Assist system – radar sensors monitor the lane to the right of the bus across the entire length. At the moment of turning and cornering it can detect and warn the driver of pedestrians, cyclists and stationary obstacles, and also doubles as a lane-changing assistant.

The new double-decker – looking at it we wouldn’t mind a tour of several European vintage cities – is coming with enhanced aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient of Cd = 0.35, certainly impressive for the segment. A new construction allows for the platform on the ground floor on the right to be omitted by the client – with new options for wheelchair bays, installations for bistro buses, a demountable platform with pram area for inter-city lines or, with platform, the classic seating. And interestingly enough, there’s even the option of a fragrance dispensing system – with six scents inspired by the system used in the Mercedes S Class.