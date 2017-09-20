The California-based US automaker just opened a few months ago their first showroom and service center in Dubai – and already the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the acquisition of a very strong Tesla taxi fleet.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) now has 50 examples of the new Model S and Model X electric vehicles, with the purchase directed from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This is part of the long term strategy to make Dubai the smartest city in the world, and the local authority believes the Tesla all-electric vehicles are among the most advanced today – not only in terms of green powertrains, but also when it comes to self-driving capabilities, given the availability of the hardware and the pending software.

According to a report, the Tesla electric cars introduced to the taxi fleet are part of the Green Economy for Sustainable Development Initiative of Shaikh Mohammad and the Dubai Smart Autonomous Mobility Strategy, which seeks to have 25 percent of all travel converted to driverless journeys by 2030. We can also remember that Dubai is one of the most interesting places for all things mobile – because even flying drones are being trialed these days. And by the way, just a few digits in the total revenue of Dubai is secured today through oil.