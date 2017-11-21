Comes from a single place – this new, official and very lengthy facts and figures documentary. This is how Porsche justifies the fact its third generation Cayenne is considered all-new, even though to the naked eye it doesn’t necessarily seem the case.

While some called for the end of the world – Porsche world that is – with the introduction of the first Cayenne back in 2002, history has proven them wrong with the company moving more than 770,000 units since the launch. It has now reached maturity with its third generation, one that has been developed from scratch according to the automaker – though just like many other VW AG brands it deploys a thoroughly evolutionary design. Since humans are subjective, everyone can be the judge of the implementation, and we just want to call out the most obvious change – the introduction of the Panamera-inspired full-width taillights.

Porsche made more obvious changes to the interior – now using a much wider display for the infotainment system and mostly touch-sensitive buttons on the center console. The automaker also claims it has increased the overall quality of the cabin, which also comes with more space for passengers and luggage over all. As far the mechanical tidbits are concerned, we could mention the rear-wheel steering, as well as the current flagship being the Turbo version using the biturbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine from other models.