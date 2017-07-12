Following the worldwide presentation at the Audi Summit in Barcelona and the online reveal, the fourth generation Audi A8 and A8L is ready to show its traits on video in detailed exposition.

We’re just over the incredibly long teaser campaign – something that seems to become the norm in the industry, remember the Dodge Challenger Demon marketing series? But since we can see now the A8 in all its glory we’re looking forward to more videos than ever. So, we’ve compiled a pretty comprehensive list, showcasing the model in all of its glory and then some more. We’re going to see a polarizing opinion about whether the A8 is that new after all – especially with the company announcing a new design language and the uninitiated having trouble setting apart the outgoing and current generation – especially when viewed from the front and side. From the rear there’s no doubt this is a different story, as the model has full-width taillights with the latest OLED technology.

Up front the automaker uses the new matrix laser LED headlights just like on the R8 and a new version of the corporate “Singleframe” grille. The interior is undoubtedly new though – gone are the numerous buttons and knobs, replaced by a new generation of the Audi Virtual Cockpit as well as a pair of touchscreens on the center console, taking care of the climate controls and the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system. The introduction engines feature mild hybrid technology and there’s also an E-Tron Quattro version coming later on with 3.0-liter TFSI and an electric motor for a combined output of 449 horsepower (330 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The lithium-ion battery will be good for 31 miles (50 kilometers) of electric range and can be recharged wirelessly.