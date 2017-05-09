Faraday Future’s emergence (that’s the name of the video, by the way) on the automotive scene hasn’t been without hiccups – like reports of having no money to pay for the plant construction or its technology not working properly during the official worldwide launch.

But the FF91 seems like a legitimate product after all – not vaporware – and might come to life as a true competitor for the Tesla Model X after all. To reassure us of their continued existence, most likely, Faraday has decided to showcase a new video depicting the FF91 in a real-world situation – aka driving on public roads. It’s a simple video, but gives us some much needed real on-road footage. Faraday has presented the concept during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. “Emergence” details the electric FF 91 concept on the roads of the Pacific Northwest.

No further information has been posted – but we do know a great deal about the SUV. All-electric powertrain with 1,050-horsepower (783-kilowatt) and over 1,328 pound-feet (1,800 Newton-meters) of torque, good for a sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 2.39 seconds, as well as a range of up to 378 miles on a single charge, or more than 700 kilometers of range in Europe’s NEDC rating system.