Well, you know, the usual stuff – explosions, action, humor, as well as Hollywood action A-listers such as Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham.

Don’t think Theron is an action star? Just have some popcorn and a few hours to watch Aeon Flux and then Mad Max Fury Road. There you have it – and we didn’t even mention Kurt Russel and his Snake Plissken shenanigans – because, true, he’s a B-list action star, and a rather old one. Anyways, in between all those commercials for car brands from global automakers there was also another car ad – the latest trailer for “The Fate of the Furious,” the newest action-packed installment in the seemingly never-ending Fast and Furious franchise.

As far as we could see, the movie is clearly full of action and has nothing to do with its roots as a street-racing film. From all the trailers we saw so far we know there’s some double and possible triple-crossing going on, though we’re pretty sure everything will work out fine in the end, for the good guys. We do know it’s going to be fun, seeing stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and more return to the franchise – that will put them on a global adventure – in Cuba, New York and even the Barents Sea.