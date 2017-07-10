The Blue Oval is presenting its flagship Mustang offering in a new promotional video, emphasizing the driving fun potential of the ride. And they need to, since the competition is not sitting idle.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, the even crazier Demon or the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE are certainly viable options against the acquisition of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 – but the company is keen on pointing out massive power is not really what you need when you’re driving hard. Of course, it helps having a huge stable under the hood, and the GT350 is by no standard a slouch.

The promo video kicks off with the words of Carroll Shelby, with a GT350 cruising and quickly picking up the pace. In case a GT350 wasn’t enough to convince you, the Blue Oval has three of them on scene – with joyous track sliding. While the standard 2018 Ford Mustang has come out with a major refresh bringing lots of features, the 2018 Shelby GT350 actually only gains the Kona Blue, Lead Foot Gray, and Orange Fury colors for the model year, with the 5.2-liter V8 still bringing 526 horsepower (392 kilowatts) and 429 pound-feet (582 Newton-meters) of torque to the party.