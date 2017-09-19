Golf is a sport for the mind and body – but also for the wallet, because if you’re good at it you can not only snatch major prizes, but every now and then you could also bag a luxury car.

For example in August German pro golfer Marcel Siem delivered a hole-in-one to win a new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo – and now history repeats itself, with Australian Jason Day taking home a BMW M760i xDrive following a similar win. The 29-year-old golfer, a former world number one, was at the 17th hole on his second round at the 2017 BMW Championship when he aced the parkour and thus won the performance fullsize luxury sedan.

There’s a catch though – possibly because the golfer is sponsored by Lexus – as he decided not to bring home the car and instead donated it to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which gives college scholarships for caddies. Furthermore, BMW is topping that with $100,000 in cash because this was the first hole-in-one of the tournament – and it’s only the second performance of the kind, after the feat of 2013 by American Hunter Mahan who received the keys to a BMW i3, with his performance actually taking place at the exact same hole.