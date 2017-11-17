You might remember that by the time that jolly old red guy comes and snatches all the glory, parents and family members would have already exhausted themselves in search of the perfect presents…

Ever wondered why parents are slim-figured in December and Santa Claus sports a large belly tucked behind the black belt – yeah, the struggle is real during the holidays. The 2017 holiday season is almost ready to commence and we’re pretty sure everyone at one point felt like the people in Audi’s latest commercial. And unfortunately, it’s not the part where you drive an RS3 or a RS7 Sportback…

Better not reenact this commercial though – because the Audi RS3 and RS7 monsters making their way through the parking lot are actually playing on a closed course with professional drivers at the helm. And we take this occasion to remind everyone that the holidays are the season to be jolly, forget and forgive our past transgressions – and try and exercise calm in all aspects of life, including the never-ending quest for the perfect gift. Remember, while you’re out there searching for the presents, the kids are also out of school and into Santa mode – so they’ll be running around like his reindeers… please be careful not to turn this season into a sad story!