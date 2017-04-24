The Lamborghini Huracan Performante is not the only Lord of the Ring in the Nordschleife realm, because it has been joined recently by the new production record for FWD cars – the Honda Civic Type R knight.

The new generation of the Honda Civic Type R has managed to reclaim the spot occupied by the previous-generation – in May 2015 it came out with a new record for the fastest front-wheel-drive production car around the Nürburgring with a lap time of 7:50.63. But around a year later, Volkswagen took the honors with the GTI Clubsport S with a close 7:49.21 time – and some months later they even thought they can best that – and they came back to the Green Hell for a 7:47.19 time. Now Honda has posted on April 3 a “time-attack attempt” that seriously upped the ante – the record now stands at 7 minutes and 43.8 seconds, which is more than three seconds ahead of the Golf GTI Clubsport S.

The company even used a development car, and this time around for everyone to feel satisfied, they released a video, complete with the VBox details. The vehicle used packed a roll cage for obvious safety reasons, and Honda said “its presence did not provide any additional rigidity to the body frame.” In addition, they compensated for the extra heft using the car with no rear seats and infotainment system – while the Civic Type R had “legal track-focused tires” and was “technically representative of production specification.”