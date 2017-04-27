With a Lego Batman and angry birds flying from our screens, it was only a matter of time until somebody thought about setting up Matchbox or How Wheels for a screen apparition.

For now we’re talking about variable-size screens, not the cinema – because your childhood fantasies will become semi-real thanks to Hot Wheels’ partnership with Microsoft Xbox and Forza Horizon 3. The game is already known for its extreme cars and huge landscapes – and the studio is releasing expansion packs that go from Lamborghinis raced on frozen lakes to a free GTA Spano supercar. But we have a feeling this latest update is even more enticing – because players get a special Hot Wheels expansion pack.

In it, we get “the ultimate playground for cars,” in addition to the childhood fantasies living on screen – both the Hot Wheels track and cars come to life, digitally, with lots of loops, corkscrews, boost pads, high bank turns and insane jumps. The teaser shows some of the sweet points you’ll be trying to master, and the package will become available for download next month. There are also interesting car additions – such as the Jeep Wrangler Trailcat concept, which has the Hellcat engine, the Pagani Zonda R, as well as fictional Hot Wheels “characters”.