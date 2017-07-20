The German automaker is well known for its vintage exclusive series racking up huge auction numbers, and the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is definitely a car that will have a huge value in three or four decades.

For upcoming collectors to benchmark the quality of the limited edition 911, but also for every other fan of the brand, Porsche has released a couple of videos showcasing the manufacturing process for the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. The first clip has to do with general assembly, while the second is quite outstanding – explaining the intricate manufacturing procedure that evolves into those special 20-inch center-lock wheels. For example, the first thing to do is have a technician paint the rim and spokes gold, then they get covered in black – then a high-tech laser burns off the dark paint to reveal the gold shade underneath.

Then there’s the unique Golden Yellow Metallic paint with carbon fiber stripes – though you can also get white and dark gray exteriors – as well as black calipers with gold Porsche logos for the ceramic brake rotors. Inside, the lucky users get to sit in 18-way sport seats with double ayers of perforated leather upholstery with yellow stripes and stitching – there are even matching patterns for the Alcantara headliner.