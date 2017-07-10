The South Korean automaker’s first fully fledged N Performance-badged model, the i30N is just a few days away from being revealed, with the company’s latest trailer telling us to save the July 13 date.

The model is a good acquaintance of ours, owing to the numerous spy shots and videos as well as official previews courtesy of the automaker itself. Now the wraps are almost off the latest addition to the compact hot hatch genre – and this very short teaser video is actually giving us a glimpse of the production version without any camouflage to make us dizzy. The i30 N seen here came with a light blue shade and subtle red inserts on the front bumper and the rear diffuser, complete with red brake calipers sitting behind some large alloy wheels – we’re estimating an 18- or 19-inch set. The Hyundai logo on the corporate “waterfall” grille has the N Badge to the left.

We can imagine some modifications have been operated to the interior to warrant the increased price as well as the better performance credentials. The motivation will be provided by the company’s all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with expected output of 250 horsepower in the entry-level versions and some 275 hp when choosing the pricier one. The latter is also getting more love – in the form of mechanical upgrades as well as a limited-slip differential.