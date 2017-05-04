This isn’t a Hollywood staged explosion – it’s an actual plane crash with explosion on the road captured by a dash cam, but it turns out (fortunately) no one was seriously injured.

The dash cam video is not showing an airliner crash – that would have had many victims, sadly – and instead captured the fiery crash of a small, single-engine plane near a road in Mukilteo, Washington. On its way down, the aircraft hit some power lines and the support bar for a group of traffic lights. A major blast then occurred, but according to local reports only two people incurred “minor injuries,” with one paying the hospital a visit. According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, the plane that crashed was a Piper PA32-260 Cherokee Six – just after takeoff from a nearby airport, the aircraft somehow lost control.

Fortunately, not even the pilot had any injuries, and of course a complete investigation is taking place. According to the local reports, the pilot said the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and he was trying to land the plane on an empty area of the road. On scene photos show us the plane’s fuselage largely intact, but the craft too heavy damage elsewhere. The crash did prove to be inconvenient for the local residents – the power lines were down and the police had to close the road at rush hour.

Via The Seattle Times