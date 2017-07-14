We’re starting to take a liking to JLR’s marketing campaigns for new models – very few teasers and then bang – a new Guinness World Record to make a splash entry.

This was the case with the new E-Pace crossover – there were very few teasers, and the world debut in London of the new compact SUV was accompanied by a Guinness World Record for the furthest ever barrel roll jump in a production vehicle. We may remember that back in 2015 at the F-Pace introduction the company staged another Guinness record – a 62.6-foot (19.08-meter) loop. The new stunt has been inspired by a famous Roger Moore James Bond scene in Man with the Golden Gun – there the titular 007 character performed a barrel roll in an AMC Hornet. Of course, Jaguar emphasizes that “a barrel roll in itself in a car is challenging, but to be done in an SUV demonstrates not only the capabilities of the driver but the agility of the car itself.”

Professional stunt driver Terry Grant was at the commands, and he is certainly entitled to do such stuff after previously holding 24 Guinness World Records, including the F-Pace stunt. The European E-Pace will have no less than five Ingenium engine versions – 2.0-liter diesel packing 150, 180 and 240 horsepower and 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline with 245 hp (183 kW) or flagship 296 hp (221 kW). The latter two are also offered in America – with the only manual option being on the base diesel model, the rest are offered with AWD and nine-speed automatic.