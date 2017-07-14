Rolls-Royce is continuing the teaser campaign that will lead to the introduction of the hotly anticipated new generation of the Phantom super limousine, and is now presenting classic Phantom V.

Rolls-Royce will have an exhibition titled “The Great Eight Phantoms” between July 29 and August 2 – and it’s building gup hype towards the worldwide introduction of the eighth generation in a different way, presenting us classic models from the past, with the twist that each of them is of historical or cultural significance. We previously saw Fred Astaire’s 1927 Phantom I, Sir Malcolm Campbell’s 1933 Phantom II Continental and the British Field Marshal Bernard “Monty” Montgomery’s 1936 Phantom III. Now it’s time for John Lennon’s Phantom V to join the party – and we can also add the model was used by the likes of The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, among countless other stars.

The Valentine Black Phantom was delivered to the Beatles’ star back in June 3, 1965 – though there isn’t any black left in there now, is it. The famous owner contacted a coachbuilder and had it covered in a rainbow of colors for the psychedelic look – and showcased the new version for the first time in April 1967, just prior to the world introduction of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the eighth studio album of the iconic band. The exterior’s floral Romany scroll design mixed with zodiac symbol on the roof is not all. Inside, the rear seats were axed in favor of a double bed and the car also came with a TV, telephone, and a refrigerator, as well as bespoke sound system and record player. Lennon used it until 1969, then the car went to US of A as a loaner to The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan.