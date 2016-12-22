Since we’ve already embraced the chilly winter for the 2016-2017 season, there is little else to do other than enjoy the snow – which might have been perfect if you had a Raptor on the driveway.

Ken Block has decided to give up his usual rallycross-spec Ford Focus RS RX and even the Mustang Hoonicorn in favor of a more appropriate vehicle for wintery conditions – Ford’s al new 2017 F-150 Raptor. The truck decidedly looks as this is his home and Block knows how to have fun in the snow blasting through countless drifts. We’re also hoping Ford is in the midst of coming up with an extended version of the clip as the action with the Raptor in the snow looks great.

Ford is just starting the Raptor deliveries this December in the United States, and the model is also going to be available in China starting next year – and prices aren’t exactly cheap, with the base model costing in America $49,520 after destination for the SuperCab body or $52,505 for the more spacious SuperCrew. And then there’s everything to be had – from adaptive cruise control, twin-panel moonroof to a limited-slip Torsen differential for the front axle. Power comes courtesy of Ford’s 3.5-liter biturbo EcoBoost V6 packing 450 hp and 510 pound-feet of torque – delivered to all four wheels via a new 10-speed automatic transmission.