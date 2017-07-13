Home » Kia

[Video] Kia Stinger caught drifting and generally showing its sports credentials

By on in Kia, News, Videos
[Video] Kia Stinger caught drifting and generally showing its sports credentials image

The 2018 Kia Stinger will arrive in the United States, in Europe and elsewhere, including at home in South Korea and the brand seems to have taken a liking to performance credentials.

A new video is now showing an example – possibly still from the pre-production roster – spinning its tired on an empty skid pad. The model, honed on tracks as well as the road, is looking decidedly fun – and most likely comes with the “ESC fully-off mode, where there is no restriction at all. You can do drifting with the car,” as per comments from Hyundai N division chief Albert Biermann. It doesn’t show in the video, but most likely the example seen here is the flagship Stinger GT. It packs the company’s newly developed biturbo 3.3-liter V6 also shared with the Genesis luxury brand, capable of 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque.

Equipped with it, the Stinger GT will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds, which is very close to Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan, which jumps there in 4.7 seconds. Even lesser trims – like the base one – come sporty, with turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 hp (190 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm). European customers will also get to choose a 2.2-liter diesel packing 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) – good for a sprint in 8.5 seconds. All engines are mated to an eight-speed auto but there’s a choice of rear- or optional torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive versions.

 