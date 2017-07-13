The 2018 Kia Stinger will arrive in the United States, in Europe and elsewhere, including at home in South Korea and the brand seems to have taken a liking to performance credentials.

A new video is now showing an example – possibly still from the pre-production roster – spinning its tired on an empty skid pad. The model, honed on tracks as well as the road, is looking decidedly fun – and most likely comes with the “ESC fully-off mode, where there is no restriction at all. You can do drifting with the car,” as per comments from Hyundai N division chief Albert Biermann. It doesn’t show in the video, but most likely the example seen here is the flagship Stinger GT. It packs the company’s newly developed biturbo 3.3-liter V6 also shared with the Genesis luxury brand, capable of 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque.

Equipped with it, the Stinger GT will sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 4.9 seconds, which is very close to Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan, which jumps there in 4.7 seconds. Even lesser trims – like the base one – come sporty, with turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 255 hp (190 kW) and 260 lb-ft (352 Nm). European customers will also get to choose a 2.2-liter diesel packing 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) – good for a sprint in 8.5 seconds. All engines are mated to an eight-speed auto but there’s a choice of rear- or optional torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive versions.