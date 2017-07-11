This could easily be the embodiment of an automotive “match made in heaven,” with two exotic Swedish companies partnering to create a marvelous photo experience involving not one, but two supercars and some great camera work.

We’re talking here about Koenigsegg and well-known – if you’re a photography fan – medium-format camera maker Hasselblad. Ming Thein, Chief of Strategy at Hasselblad, along with a team of professional photographers were on point for the “extreme” photo shoot of two models of the carmaker – with the location being Ängelholm in the province of Skane in Sweden. The shooting happened in May and June this year because the weather was balanced and the light was most appropriate.

The team also took aerial shots as they made use of three drones from DJI – one being the biggest photographic drone available today. The photo team also had a field excursion at the brand’s plant to shoot some behind-the-scenes pics of the build process. According to Koenigsegg the collaboration arose as they are both “benchmarks in their respective industry and dedicated to continuous improvement,” in a bid to keep their place among “the best in their respective field.” As a trivia note, we can tell you the images taken on the Moon in 1969 were coming from a Hasselblad camera…



