This is of course one of the best looking Lamborghinis of all time – and we all know the Miura has been named as such in honor of a bull breeding family.

Or maybe you didn’t knew that – so we can tell you that Lamborghini wrapped up the Miura’s year-long 50th birthday anniversary stunts by setting up a journey for a SV example to Lora del Rio at the bull breeding farm run by the Miura family. It started its trip at the company’s Museum at Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy and went for 600 km into Spain’s Andalusia region – and on its way it was accompanied by three fashionably colored Huracans and another three Aventadors also finished in lively shades, two of them also being SV versions. The bull breeding farm run by the Miura family was established 175 years ago, so it’s one of the oldest in Spain and also the most highly reputed “ganaderías” (livestock) in the country.

Of course, the Miura P400 Spinto Veloce seen here is also the pinnacle of the series – first seen in 1971 and packing an upgraded V12 4.0-liter engine churning out 385 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters of torque, with an optional self-blocking ZF differential and ventilated brake discs as standard. When it was introduced, the Miura SV was actually the quickest production car in the world – and a mere 150 units were actually produced in 18 months.