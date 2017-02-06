The Lamborghini Huracan is the baby Lambo, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to shin in every possible way – from having it do power slides in the RWD version to the upcoming new Performante.

While the supercar is only getting the official release this coming March during the Geneva Motor Show, this successor to the Superleggera series has been snatched by the guys over at Sport Auto, who unleashed it – albeit in camouflaged form – on the Imola track. The car comes with the usual weight reduction process as seen in other Superleggeras of past, but also has a few tricks of its own, such as the Forged Composite dashboard or, more importantly, the new active aerodynamic system. Labeled Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva, this system is reportedly able to change the downforce according to needs via flaps, with electric motors doing the “heavy” lifting.

According to the rumor mill, the Huracan Performante is said to come with just about the same power as seen previously on the Murcielago, 640 horsepower from the reworked 5.2-liter V10 engine – thanks to new camshafts, an air intake from the Super Trofeo Huracan and a new exhaust system. It also packs carbon fiber bits and pieces, a modified suspension and different ABS settings or tires. The interior shots also reveal the weight reductions techniques didn’t affect the interior too much – so there’s no stripping of the cockpit for the traditional “naked” feel.