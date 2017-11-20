Another day, another Lamborghini Urus teaser, this time around the company is focusing on the SUV’s Terra option from the selectable driving modes.

Since we’re dealing with a VW Group member we can be sure the teaser campaign is going to rival in length the one used for certain Audi models of late – but fortunately without stupid glyphs. In the latest episode of the saga that will finally come to a conclusion on December 4 we get to glimpse the Super SUV wearing full camouflage attire while being subjected to some rough treatment on harder terrain. The teaser video is thus depicting the “Terra” (Italian for “land”) driving mode, but it also includes a more important reference to something that’s located inside.

That’s because we briefly catch a glimpse of the instrument cluster – the Urus is coming out with a fully digitized dashboard in the same vein as Audi’s Virtual Cockpit. Naturally, the Terra driving mode belongs to the ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) selector – and so far we’ve also witnessed in action the Urus using the Neve (snow) and Sabbia (sand) modes. There are also the regulars – Strada, Sport, and Corsa that are the same as in the Huracan and Aventador. Priced at around $200,000, the Urus is using a bespoke biturbo 4.0-liter V8 good for 650 horsepower, all-wheel-drive system and an automatic transmission.