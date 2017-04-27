With the latest installment in the automotive Disney-Pixar franchise hitting theaters on June 16, the company has decided to treat everyone with one final trailer for the Cars 3 animated blockbuster.

After the rather dramatic teaser trailers – which actually only revealed vague plot details and the new cast of characters, we get the final trailer. This is a trailer done right – we hope. It seems to reveal it all boils down to one final confrontation with the “villain” character – though there may be some surprises along the way. It also looks like a clash of generations, with McQueen almost ready to be retired by the others against his will. Aside from hoping this is not there is to the storyline, we’re also pretty happy to see the loved characters returning from the first installment – for us adults the second Cars was, let’s face it, pretty meh…

Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, struggles this time with up-and-coming racer Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer, which is not unlike his infatuated ego from the first Cars (nice mirror elements). Director John Lasseter says that Cars 3 will be “very emotional”: “We’ve got some great new characters, some great racing in it. It’s a very emotional story. It’s a little bit more akin to Cars 1, where you get into a deep emotion with him. It’s really a special story. It’s very emotional and his relationship with Doc Hudson, and his memory of Doc Hudson.”