Remember the name Lina – this is the world’s first lightweight, bio-based electric city car. And to understand how special it is, we have to advance just one figure – the weight comes in at just 683 lbs (310 kg).

And it turns out it’s still road-worthy and has enough space for four persons and the power to drive at up to 50 mph (80 km/h). This very special electric vehicle has been developed and built at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, making use of the interesting bio composites (flax) for the entire chassis, body and interior. While this extremely low weight might not be feasible for the series production – most likely due to safety constraints, even doubling the car’s weight – to over 600 kg would represent a major breakthrough for both conventional and electric vehicles on the market today.

“TU/ecomotive utilizes a combination of bio-based composites and bio-based plastics to create their chassis. The bio-based composite is made from flax, a plant that can be grown in any moderate climate. The bio-composite has a strength/weight ratio similar to glass fibre, but is manufactured in a sustainable manner,” reads the announcement. The powertrain is made out of two DC electric motors (8 kW total) and a lithium-ion battery pack (48 V and 1.9 kWh). The model has been introduced at the 2017 Shell Eco-marathon at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.