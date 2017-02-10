With so many startups having such a fleeting existence in the automotive field we are always weary towards new introductions until we actually see proof they can offer the model in the real world.

We first saw the new Lucid Motors Air electric luxury sedan back in December 2016, and now the new manufacturer is putting its “money” on the road with a short video demonstrating the car in the Bay Area around San Francisco and San Pablo estuaries in Northern California. The Lucid Air is a direct rival for the Tesla Model S, trying to outdo it via the electric system with a total output of around 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts). The standard battery is of 100 kWh, but there’s also the option of a 130-kilowatt-hour battery unit for a travel range of up to 400 miles (643 kilometers) on a single charge.

The performance credentials are impressive – 2.5 seconds in the 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) bracket. “The 1,000 horsepower, all-electric powertrain and performance-tuned suspension make the Air a great driver’s car,” comments the company. “An innovative cabin design gives the Air luxury-sedan space in a midsize footprint that is perfect for city driving. The breakthrough UX keeps occupants informed and engaged throughout the drive.” We’re still taking it lightly though – until we see production underway at a new production location in Casa Grande, Arizona.



